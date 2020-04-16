CONGRATULATIONS! College signing for West Seattle High School senior Evan Smith

No gatherings has meant no ceremonies, in many cases, but we just got this texted photo/report of one that happened at home:

Even though we all have to stay home, it made it easier for family from TX, AZ, MA, CO, and all over Washington state to celebrate our daughter, Evan Smith, signing with Texas Southern University in Houston! GO TIGERS!

Evan is a senior at WSHS. She is a bowler. Parents are Andy and Bri’Anna Smith

Since we are out of school, we still tried to make this day special.