CANCELED: 2020 West Seattle Grand Parade

Another major summer event is off until next year. Just received from Keith Hughes, who chairs the West Seattle Grand Parade Committee for the Rotary Club of West Seattle:

It is with great sadness that I have to announce that the 2020 West Seattle Grand Parade has been cancelled.

The Parade has been held in July for 87 years, and is the longest running Community Parade in Seattle. The Parade Committee believes that in these difficult times, public safety is the greater concern. We are all committed to being back in 2021.