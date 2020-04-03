BUSINESS UPDATES: Illusions Hair Design; Canna West Culture Shop; Pegasus Book Exchange

Shop local! Three West Seattle business updates:

ILLUSIONS HAIR DESIGN: Though there’s no way to do styling right now, Illusions Hair Design (longtime WSB sponsor) is selling items for pickup tomorrow, if you get your order in by 4 pm today:

SATURDAY APRIL 4, from 11 am-3 pm, we will be available to have you pick up retail/hair items you may need (based on availability). **CREDIT CARD ORDERS ONLY, no cash/checks. Simply email with your product requests – contactillusionshairdesign@gmail.com – (if you’re unsure of what the item is called, we can look it up in your file here at the salon.) What do you need? Shampoo, conditioner, styling aid, umbrella, hat, scarf, etc…? We will call you, give you a total for your items. When you arrive at the salon SATURDAY between 11-3 pm, we will have your bag of items ready. Simply call us from your car, we will take your credit card information at that time and process it. We will then print you a receipt (no signature required!), add it to your bag and we will run it all out to you! (Illusions DRIVE-THRU style!) PLEASE UNDERSTAND: Our doors will remain locked, we will not be open to the public. You will not be allowed to come into the salon. ALL orders MUST be received via email, or you can leave us a message on our 24hr phone line. We will try to fulfill all of your requests on a first come, first served basis. (Many of our suppliers are not shipping, so we are limited to stock on hand.) ALL requests must be received by FRIDAY APRIL 3 by 4 pm. If this is a success, we may do it again in a few weeks! **PLEASE DO NOT ATTACH your credit card info to your item request inquiry. PLEASE DO NOT CALL and leave your credit card info our our message service. We are trying to be as diligent as we can, and respect your privacy as well as your well being. We will take your credit card info by phone when you arrive for pick-up. 206-938-3675

If you don’t see this until it’s too late … Illusions tells us it DOES look like they’ll do it again in 2 weeks. Join the Illusions email list via the website so you get first word on that.

CANNA WEST CULTURE SHOP: Here’s how to get CBD products delivered:

To help its customers, friends and neighbors receive their Essential CBD Products without leaving their homes, Canna West Culture Shop is now offering delivery service. At checkout enter your contact information, select “Shipping” > Local Delivery > Payment Method “Schedule a Delivery.” Deliveries are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday by appointment only. Once you place your order a salesperson will contact you to confirm location and schedule your delivery. There is a $5 delivery fee and $2 fuel charge for all deliveries regardless of location. Deliveries are limited within Seattle only. If delivery is not available in your area, we are happy to ship your products to you. Pre-payment by credit card is required. An invoice will be sent via email for payment. You will have the option to add gratuity. All gratuities will be donated to the local charities. During the month of April for Autism Awareness month, we will be donating to the WAAA, Washington Autism Alliance & Advocacy organization. A person 21+ must be present to sign for the order at the time of delivery. ID required.

Discounts are only available in-store. If you have any questions or concerns about delivery service, please call 206-743-8003 or email nina@cannaws.com. All CBD products delivered are hemp derived and contain ZERO to less than .3% THC and are Federally legal. Delivery service is not available from our dispensary.

(The dispensary is Canna West Seattle, a WSB sponsor, which remains open at 5440 California SW.)

PEGASUS BOOK EXCHANGE: Eric sent this update:

Just an update for the shop, we will be starting delivery only to WS residents on 4/4. People can email us to place delivery orders. And (soon) we will have pictures of genres posted, so customers can still browse the shelves. Delivery fee of $5 is waived if the customer spends $20 or more. We will be keeping our customers updated via FB, Instagram, our website, and with window signs.

(Send business updates to westseattleblog@gmail.com – we’re catching up on more this weekend.)