WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect sought in bizarre incident

First we received this report from Ryan via email:

At 8 am this morning at the intersection of Roxbury and 16th Ave – a man was in the middle of the street sitting down with his hands in the air – his feet, hands, and mouth were duct taped – he was signaling – asking for help – he looked like he was a hostage or something snd was dumped on street. Another citizen called 911 and pulled over for him – very scary to see that – police were driving around everywhere on Roxbury.

We didn’t hear about this in realtime but shortly after seeing Ryan’s note, we heard a detailed alert via police radio. Police were seeking a car, stolen from South King County, whose trunk the duct-taped man reportedly had been in. (How he got out wasn’t mentioned.) It was described as a black 4-door 2012 Toyota Camry, plate BHL2715. If you see it, call 911.