WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen teal Subaru

Auto theft continues to run higher than usual in West Seattle, according to what Southwest Precinct operatisns commander Lt. Steve Strand told the Fauntleroy Community Association board tonight. (More on the meeting tomorrow.) Here’s a reader report we received tonight from NJ:

I’m on the hunt for my 1993 Subaru Impreza Wagon, teal blue, license plate AIN2495. It was stolen sometime between 9 pm March 9 and 6 am March 10, from the 4700 block of 48th Ave SW. It is likely parked/abandoned in West Seattle, as the transmission was in need of repair and probably wasn’t much fun to drive around. I am hoping someone will spot the car in their neighborhood. It has been reported to the police.

If you see it, call 911 ASAP. (And then let us know so we can get word to NJ!)