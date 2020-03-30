THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Drivers beware!

We interrupt the rest of the news for a quick safety alert about The West Seattle Turkey. Today, it’s been seen in The Junction … Kristina sent the photo above, after seeing it crossing usually busy SW Alaska. Earlier in the day, it was southeast of The Junction, walking in a much-safer place, up someone’s stairs:

In recent days TWST (now in its 12th month in West Seattle) has gone from Gatewood to High Point to Snake Hill to, now, The Junction. So there’s yet another reason to stay home … avoid running over The Turkey (not to mention helping your fellow humans stay safe).