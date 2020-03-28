SURVEY: West Seattle women’s project aims for ‘full picture of … how everyone is feeling around us’

Almost every day, it’s noted that the official case numbers are not the full picture of COVID-19’s spread because so few tests are done. So two West Seattle women have come up with a project and are inviting you to participate. It’s informal, unofficial, and anonymous. From Leda Costa (a former WSB contributing photojournalist):

I created a site with a friend of mine to help flatten the curve, locally.

Since all data right now is of “confirmed cases” it feels like we’re not getting the full picture of our community and how everyone’s feeling around us. It was inspired by a friend of mine who is rather sick but just at home because he got denied testing and was told to only go to the hospital if he absolutely can’t breathe. I’m sure stories like his are everywhere! So we made this survey that takes less than a minute to complete and populates a map with the data:

https://www.covid19symptomscensus.com/

It will only work if lots of people do this on a local level’ right now we’ve passed it around our personal circles so we have a few answers all over the country, the next step is to get it localized!