RUMOR DEBUNKED: No, ‘essential’ workers do NOT need a pass/letter to get around

March 24, 2020 12:14 pm
4 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

In comments and email today, there arose suggestions/claims that “essential” workers will or should have a letter or “pass” to prove it’s OK for them to be moving around during the “stay-home order.” Since the governor very clearly did NOT say people would be required to show proof it’s OK for them to be out – this is NOT house arrest or martial law – we sought out an official comment on this. The governor’s office pointed us to the Department of Commerce, and we just heard back from that department’s spokesperson Penny Thomas. NO, she said, no one will need a pass or letter – that, she said, is an absolutely false rumor.

4 Replies to "RUMOR DEBUNKED: No, 'essential' workers do NOT need a pass/letter to get around"

  • Michael Ostrogorsky March 24, 2020 (12:28 pm)
    Reply

    Governor Inslee also said it is perfectly okay for people to get out and exercise, go for a walk, go jogging, whatever, as long as social distancing recommendations are adhered to. And we certainly don’t need a pass to do that.

  • Momkat March 24, 2020 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you so much for all the work you are doing for us!

  • WSCommuter2 March 24, 2020 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    Well, tell that to the Police and Port of Seattle who have said otherwise this morning.  Let me know how that goes when you “resist” by insisting you have nothing to show them.

    • WSB March 24, 2020 (1:27 pm)
      Reply

      They can take it up with the state. I’ll check with the Port next.

