Remembering Ginny Sundberg, 1925-2020

Here’s the remembrance being shared for Ginny Sundberg, who lived in West Seattle for many years:

Virginia May (Freeman) Sundberg, 94 beautiful years old, went peacefully home into the presence of God on March 11, 2020 at her home in Regency on Whidbey (Assisted Living Facility) in Oak Harbor, Washington.

Virginia (Ginny) was born in Mount Vernon, Washington, on October 16, 1925 to Edward Maurice Freeman and Stella Marguerite (Jenkins) Freeman. Her early years were spent in Mount Vernon, where she attended Ridgeway Grade School and later graduated from Mount Vernon High School.

After high school, Ginny moved to Seattle, where she attended Wilson’s Modern Business College, and went to work for Seattle Transit. During this time she worked as a maid/housekeeper to earn her room and board. At a point in her life Ginny considered absolutely critical, she moved into the home of a fellow transit worker, Sylvia (Berg) Severiede.

The Bergs attended the Norwegian Danish Methodist Episcopal Church (Central Methodist) at Boren and Stewart in Seattle. On her very first Sunday attending church with the Bergs, Ginny met Roy Sundberg, another pivotal event in her life. Virginia gave her life to Christ at a Youth For Christ meeting in Anacortes in 1945 where she played the piano for the trio Roy sang in. This lifelong commitment to Jesus shaped Virginia’s entire life. Roy and Virginia were married on October 18th, 1946 and they spent the next 67 years together, raising their family and enjoying God’s many blessings. Ginny thoroughly enjoyed and thrived being a stay-at-home mom. Her life was centered on her home, family, and church.

Ginny (Virginia) was preceded in death by her loving husband Roy. She is survived by her son Gary Sundberg (Kerry Heavey) of Bend, Oregon; son Terry Sundberg (Kathy Olund) of Winlock, Washington; and daughter

Merrie Burley (Mark Burley) of Coupeville, Washington. She enjoyed and treasured every one of her 7 grandchildren and their spouses, as well as her 15 great-grandchildren and her large extended family.

Services will be held for Virginia on Monday, March 16th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wallin Funeral Home in Oak Harbor with a reception to follow. Her family is so very grateful for the loving care “Miss Ginny” received from her Regency on Whidbey (Assisted Living Facility) “family” and the exceptional terminal care provided by Hospice of Island County, as well as her care at Whidbey Health. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Funeral arrangements made through Wallin Funeral Home.