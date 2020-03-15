West Seattle, Washington

HELPING: Lafayette Elementary PTA offers books, games, toys

March 15, 2020 11:51 am
 Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

The photo and announcement are from the Lafayette Elementary PTA in The Admiral District:

Lafayette Elementary families have been donating food, books and games for our community. All are located in tubs in the front of our school daily M-F from 8:30 am to 6 pm. We’d like to invite anyone in need to visit and to help themselves. If you would like more information, you can email the PTA at lafayette.pta.seattle@gmail.com.

Lafayette is at 2645 California SW [map]. We are checking on whether they’re accepting more donations.

