HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, March edition

Local businesses are hosting the West Seattle Art Walk tonight:

GET NOSTALGIC AT CLICK! At Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor): Featured artist Rick Moreno is there until 8 pm. He says, “When you do something that resonates with you personally, it’s a real joy to do it.” His “1973” and “The ’70s” collections are now at Click!. (4540 California SW)

JEWELRY POP-UP AT VAIN: West Seattle jewelry artist Nani O. Pratt is at VAIN (WSB sponsor) – which is a boutique as well as a salon – until 8 pm. (4513 California SW)

More highlights on the Art Walk website, here.