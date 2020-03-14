FOOD: Free High Point Community Dinners to go, on Sundays

Starting tomorrow, a weekly free meal in West Seattle goes to-go – here’s the announcement:

Our free community dinner, High Point Community Dinner Church, has been serving a hot meal to our guests in West Seattle every Sunday night for 2 years. With a non-traditional set-up, we are able to get to know each other over dinner in an organic way, reaching out to people who may not typically feel comfortable in a more standard church setting. Everyone is always welcome for dinner, conversation, and prayer. Even with COVID-19, our volunteers are committed and eager to continue to serve food and show up for the community, especially those that heavily rely on the meal and leftovers to sustain them throughout the week. We are making changes to help keep people safe, fed, and encouraged by serving to-go meals outside at Walt Hundley Playfield starting this Sunday, March 15. With High Point Community Center closed, and many churches and meals cancelled, we hope to continue to help provide for those in need in our community. We thank our leaders, Verlon and Melodee Fosner, our cook and driver, all of our supporters and volunteers, and the other 10 Community Dinner locations in Seattle for coming together to be a bright spot in hard times.

Dinners to-go

Sunday nights at 5 p.m.

Walt Hundley Playfield (in the park near playground)

Organizers: Michael and Naomi Cox