FOLLOWUP: Westcrest Park ‘hygiene station’ in place

Following up on Friday’s city announcement of “hygiene stations” on the way to Westcrest Park and others around the city, we went over this afternoon for a look, and found it in place by the parking lot south of the P-Patch. That lot is reachable via walking or driving in from the entrance that Seattle Public Utilities had told us was the planned location. According to Friday’s announcement,”The new facilities will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. Daily maintenance will be provided including sharps disposal, waste removal, and supplemental cleaning.” They are not replacing, but rather supplementing existing park restrooms – the ones at Westcrest, for example, are further north.