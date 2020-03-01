ELECTION 2020: 9 days to vote in presidential primary

That’s the King County Elections ballot dropbox in The Junction – one of your options for getting your ballot in before the deadline for our state’s presidential primary. It’s just west of the bus stop on the south side of SW Alaska, west of California SW. West Seattle’s other dropbox is on the southeast side of the High Point Library, south side of SW Raymond east of 35th SW. Other not-too-distant dropboxes are at the White Center and South Park libraries; their locations and the others around the county are on this list. If you use a dropbox, you have until 8 pm Tuesday, March 10th, to drop off your ballot. You of course can send it by postal mail, too. no stamp needed, but you want to be sure it’s postmarked by March 10th, so mailing it by March 9th is a good idea.

Not registered? It’s not too late – tomorrow is the deadline for online registration, but you can register in person until 8 pm on Election Day – more info here.

Remember that as first discussed here, you have to make a party declaration (“my party preference is the Democratic Party” or “I am a Republican” ) on the envelope, along with signing.

Need a ballot or envelope? Here’s what to oo.