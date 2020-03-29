CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 3/29 roundup

We usually stick to the local info, but there was a presidential pronouncement tonight of note, so it tops our roundup:

SOCIAL DISTANCING UNTIL APRIL 30: That’s what the White House is now recommending. That’s a guideline, not an order, so it’s up to Gov. Inslee to decide how long the statewide “stay-home order” will last, though as reported earlier this week, he has already strongly hinted he’ll extend it beyond the two-week period currently scheduled to end April 6th.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Cases reported today are an approximation. Case numbers draw from a Washington State Department of Health database that is in the process of being updated. We expect to have an official count tomorrow. Public Health—Seattle & King County is reporting the following estimated cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/28/20. 2,159 estimated positive cases (up 82 from yesterday) 141 estimated deaths (up 5 from yesterday) 13 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities

The King County numbers one week ago tonight were 1,040 confirmed cases/75 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

NO, YOU DON’T HAVE TO DISINFECT YOUR GROCERIES: The state Health Department published this to clear that up.

TRANSIT TOMORROW: With dropping ridership, Sound Transit extends reductions to West Seattle-serving Route 560 as of Monday. Meanwhile, Metro starts a second week of reduced service. (Have you seen the “safety strap”?)

BUSINESS UPDATES: Another closure of note … and more restaurant/beverage changes (some closing, some reopening).

‘PAY IT FORWARD’ POP-UP: As noted on the list, Shug’s Soda Fountain continues a pop-up at what will someday be their West Seattle “mini” location. Customers have embraced this sweet “pay it forward” deal:

FINAL WORD: Seen by Lisa in Arbor Heights this week:

