CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 3/29 roundup

SOCIAL DISTANCING UNTIL APRIL 30: That’s what the White House is now recommending. That’s a guideline, not an order, so it’s up to Gov. Inslee to decide how long the statewide “stay-home order” will last, though as reported earlier this week, he has already strongly hinted he’ll extend it beyond the two-week period currently scheduled to end April 6th.
NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:
Cases reported today are an approximation. Case numbers draw from a Washington State Department of Health database that is in the process of being updated. We expect to have an official count tomorrow.
Public Health—Seattle & King County is reporting the following estimated cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/28/20.
2,159 estimated positive cases (up 82 from yesterday)
141 estimated deaths (up 5 from yesterday)
13 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities
The King County numbers one week ago tonight were 1,040 confirmed cases/75 deaths.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.
WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.
NO, YOU DON’T HAVE TO DISINFECT YOUR GROCERIES: The state Health Department published this to clear that up.
TRANSIT TOMORROW: With dropping ridership, Sound Transit extends reductions to West Seattle-serving Route 560 as of Monday. Meanwhile, Metro starts a second week of reduced service. (Have you seen the “safety strap”?)
BUSINESS UPDATES: Another closure of note … and more restaurant/beverage changes (some closing, some reopening).
‘PAY IT FORWARD’ POP-UP: As noted on the list, Shug’s Soda Fountain continues a pop-up at what will someday be their West Seattle “mini” location. Customers have embraced this sweet “pay it forward” deal:
We want to say thank you to this incredible community for purchasing so many ice cream sandwiches for our healthcare heroes — we will be delivering almost TWO HUNDRED treats to local hospitals, and it’s all thanks to you. This is such a difficult time for all of us, but we will get through it together! 💓 #payitforward #ShugsSodaFountain
FINAL WORD: Seen by Lisa in Arbor Heights this week:
