LIVE VIDEO: Governor, local leaders announce new steps to try to contain coronavirus

10:17 AM: Click “watch live” (and then “play”) to see live video from the news conference Gov. Jay Inslee is having in downtown Seattle right now with county executives and mayors from the metro area “to announce new community strategies and social distancing plans to contain COVID-19.” We’ll publish as-it-happens notes below.

10:23 AM: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan introduced the governor: “This will be hard … we’ll get through it.” Inslee thanks everyone for following guidelines on social distancing and cleanliness. “It is clear our state needs a more vigorous, comprehensive position” to stop COVID-19. “This is not your ordinary flu … this is a virus … at least 10 times more potentially fatal than the flu.” Starting today, he says, “certain events in King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties with more than 250 people are prohibited by order of the governor” – civic, recreational, faith-based, with more than 250 people. “This prohibition could be expanded in the days to come.” He says this will be an “effective tactic.” He says the “world scientific community” was consulted as well as “the experience of other communities.” The prohibition is in effect “through March” but “could be extended.”

10:32 AM: Inslee reiterates that he’s asking as many employers as possible to have workers telecommute. He’s also asking businesses to implement “social distancing … in a way that can … allow you to continue. This is key to success.” He’s asking public transit “to follow King County’s lead” in expanded cleaning measures. He also says you may need to talk with your health-care providers about delaying elective surgery.

About schools, he says: “The good news is that our children are relatively free of serious disease (with this) …” but can spread it. So he’s asking all schools “to begin contingency plans” for potential closures, including figuring out how to keep kids fed and cared for. “It is expected I will give more guidance in the next few days” and he will be talking to district superintendents in the three counties later today.

King County Executive Dow Constantine says Public Health will issue an order canceling SMALLER (than 250 people) events unless very specific health guidelines are followed. But he adds, “Business can and must continue … if they are able to meet these criteria.” If unstopped, the number can double “every 5 to 7 days,” he says. He thanks the business community for “finding ways … to make their workforce and the public safer.”