CORONAVIRUS: Monday updates – new numbers; local student being monitored for ‘possible exposure’; more

We’re continuing daily roundups of coronavirus-related news, with a focus on King County. Here’s what’s happened today/tonight:

14 KING COUNTY CASES, INCLUDING 5 DEATHS: Here’s the list from today’s update by Seattle-King County Public Health:

The four new cases are in: A male in his 50s, hospitalized at Highline Hospital. No known exposures. He is in stable but critical condition. He had no underlying health conditions.

A male in his 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20

A female in her 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20

A female in her 80s, a resident of LifeCare, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. She is in critical condition. 10 other cases, already reported earlier by Public Health, include: A female in her 80s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. This person has now died

A female in her 90s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition

A male in his 70s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition

A male in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on 2/29/20.

A man in his 60s, hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton.

A man in 60s, hospitalized at Virginia Mason Medical Center.

A woman in her 50s, who had traveled to South Korea; recovering at home

A woman in her 70s, who was a resident of LifeCare in Kirkland, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth

A woman in her 40s, employed by LifeCare, who is hospitalized at Overlake Medical Center

A man in his 50s, who was hospitalized and died at EvergreenHealth

WATCH TODAY’S BRIEFING: Here’s the archived video of the King County briefing held at 11 am today:

CHIEF SEALTH STUDENT BEING MONITORED: Tonight, Chief Sealth International High School sent families a message saying that a student – who, it’s stressed, is NOT ILL – is “being monitored … in response to a possible exposure.” The school will remain open and is being cleaned tonight. Here’s the letter, sent to us by principal Aida Fraser-Hammer (or here in PDF):

ALSO ANNOUNCED: Today King County Executive Dow Constantine “immediately ordered the purchase of an area motel to be used to isolate patients in recovery as well as those in active treatment. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in a matter of days and available to Public Health by the end of the week. Location details will be made available when the transaction is complete. In addition, King County will place modular units on public properties in locations throughout King County.” KIRO TV’s Graham Johnson reports those modular units are currently stored on Harbor Island (where the county owns the old flour-mill site).

METRO SANITATION: Metro announced it’s intensifying its sanitation protocols, as explained here.

LOCAL SENIOR FACILITIES: We’ve been checking with West Seattle facilities. Again, NO local cases – but, out of an abundance of caution, at least one facility is closed to outside visitors (Quail Park [WSB sponsor]); another is discouraging them (The Kenney). We’re still waiting to hear back from some and expect more info tomorrow. We also checked with the Senior Center of West Seattle</strong>, which says it’s open, business as usual, but it’s posted health reminders.

WHAT YOU CAN DO: From Public Health authorities:

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

Stay home when sick.

Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.

Stay informed. Information is changing frequently.

P.S. Gov. Inslee stressed personal cleanliness, and calm, in his briefing today – here it is in full.