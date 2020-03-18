ALSO OPEN: West Seattle Autoworks can fix/maintain your car without in-person contact

If your vehicle needs repair/maintenance, you can get that done safely. Another longtime WSB sponsor that’s got a no-in-person-contact plan is West Seattle Autoworks. From Kacie:

West Seattle Autoworks is committed to keeping its employees, customers and vendors as safe as possible while still providing excellent vehicle repair and maintenance for our customers. In order to do this, we have made the following temporary changes to our daily operations:

Our hours will be Monday-Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm.

All business normally face to face with customers will be done via talk, text or email.

The only payment methods accepted will be credit cards over the phone

Our lobby will be closed to visitors and vendors

Customers will be able to drop their vehicle keys through our after hours key drop

We will arrange vehicle pick up with each customer when service is complete

We can pick up customer cars in West Seattle

Please call or text us with any questions: 206 257 5344 and thank you!