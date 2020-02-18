What’s up for the rest of today/tonight, featuring #TurkeyTuesday

Thanks to Jonathan for sharing the photo of The West Seattle Turkey so we could proclaim this another #TurkeyTuesday; several readers worried aloud about lack of turkey sightings, so here’s your reasssurance that, going into Month 11, The Turkey’s still here. Meantime, highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

STATE OF THE CITY LIVESTREAM: Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s third State of the City address is coming up at 11:30 am; you can watch it live here.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HS RALLY: For those following the controversy over two gay teachers’ sudden departure from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, which has a significant number of West Seattleite students, a 1 pm rally is planned outside the school. (140 S. 140th)

GIRL SCOUT INFO NIGHT: 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. “Come and learn more about different ways to volunteer, what girls do at Girl Scouts, schedules, cost and how to sign up the girl in your life!” More info here. (2306 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at Southwest Precinct, your chance to hear from and talk with local police, plus a special guest from the SPD Victim Support Team. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING! 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). All types of acoustic instrumentalists/musicians welcome. (5612 California SW)

BASKETBALL: 8:30 pm, the West Seattle High School boys have a district playoff game against Garfield HS, at Ingraham HS in North Seattle. (1819 N. 135th(