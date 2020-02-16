West Seattle weekend scene: Tasty truckload

Thanks to Karl at Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) for the photo! That is a truckload of Girl Scout Cookies. Karl helped out as troops – including his daughter’s West Seattle troop 45305 – picked up their orders at the Alaska Marine Lines loading dock on Saturday. Cookie sales start in 12 days, according to the Girl Scouts of Western Washington website – February 28 through March 15th. As usual, you can find cookie-sale locations via the online lookup. (Wondering about the cookie varieties? Go here.)