TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch & weekend reminders

6:50 AM: Good morning! No current incidents/alerts in our area.

Weekend reminders:

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE CLOSURES: Tonight and Saturday night, the northbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge is scheduled to close, 9 pm-8 am both nights.

NEW TRANSIT PATHWAY STARTING TOMORROW: The new pathway into downtown for most West Seattle bus routes opens tomorrow (Saturday, February 22nd), as announced earlier this month. See the official service advisory for the affected routes here (PDF). The new pathway/stops map is also in our coverage of Wednesday’s media event there.