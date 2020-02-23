BE NEIGHBORLY: Department of Neighborhoods @ Wednesday’s HPAC meeting, plus elections and more

If you live and/or work, study, shop/dine in Highland Park, South Delridge, and/or Riverview, HPAC‘s for you. Here’s what this month’s gathering has on tap, Wednesday (February 26th) at 7 pm. 3 agenda highlights:

Seattle Dept. of Neighborhoods

Osbaldo Sahagun Hernandez, Community Engagement Coordinator, South and West Seattle

Meet the Seattle Dept. of Neighborhoods Community Engagement Coordinator for South and West Seattle: Whether you want to connect with your neighborhood, learn more about City Services, or share an idea that will benefit your community, the team of Community Engagement Coordinators is here to help. Come learn about New Seattle Department of Neighborhoods programs coming in 2020.

Elections! Come elect the 2020 HPAC Executive Committee

Executive Committee consists of three to seven members elected at the annual meeting with at least one representative from each neighborhood (Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge). We are electing a Chair, Vice Chairs, Secretary, and At-Large members. Nominations are still open!

Discussion: Your Voice Your Choice

What should we apply for?

Community members brainstorm and submit potential project ideas to be funded throughout the city. Project ideas will be collected February 18 – March 18, 2020.