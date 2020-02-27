35TH/ALASKA/AVALON PROJECT: Next phase in paving

An update from SDOT:

We are wrapping up work on the north side of SW Alaska St between 35th Ave SW and 36th Ave SW. As early as this evening, we will be opening up driveways and alleys onto SW Alaska St. Next week, we will demolition and repaving on the south side of SW Alaska St between 35th Ave SW and 36th Ave SW, as well as, the west side of 35th Ave SW, south of SW Alaska St.

Upcoming lane shifts:

As soon as Monday, March 2, we will shift traffic and begin demolishing the south side of SW Alaska St.

Please expect:

Access to 36th Ave SW from the south side of SW Alaska St to be closed. This closure will be in place for a few weeks. Residents, please use 37th Ave SW and SW Edmunds St to reach your homes on 36th Ave SW.

36th Ave SW to be local access only at SW Edmunds St

Driveway closures during work hours while we demolish existing pavement. We will place a steel plate on driveways overnight to facilitate access.

Driveway impacts as we rebuild and pour concrete panels. Before work begins, we will provide updates to community members who will experience these impacts.

We anticipate work in this zone to take several weeks. Please note that this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.