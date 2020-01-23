West Seattle, Washington

7 AM: Good morning. 2 problems reported right now – a stalled vehicle on NB 99 at Lander, and a crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge at Delridge. Texters also mention an eastbound crash, but we aren’t seeing a dispatch on that so far.

7:05 AM: Now SDOT is mentioning the eastbound WS Bridge crash – and SFD has corrected its dispatch log to reflect it’s responding to the EB bridge, not WB.

7:20 AM: Multiple texters/tweeters describe it as a six-vehicle crash No major injuries, apparently, as most of the SFD dispatch has been dismissed.

7:34 AM: Crash scene not cleared yet; city map shows, unsurprisingly, feeder routes backed up.

6 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch"

  • Spencer Anderson January 23, 2020 (7:06 am)
    WHAT IS GOING ON ON THE BRIDGE RIGHT NOW!!!!!

  • Avalon Resident January 23, 2020 (7:07 am)
    Seems like a big response to that crash at WSB/Delridge. Lots of sirens flying by. 

  • Lisa January 23, 2020 (7:08 am)
    Is that crash the reason for all the sirens?

    • WSB January 23, 2020 (7:19 am)
      Three SFD units were dispatched. Two have already gone back into service, suggesting no major injuries.

  • NR January 23, 2020 (7:23 am)
    5 car pile up in the left lane of the east bound west Seattle bridge

  • LyndaB January 23, 2020 (7:28 am)
    I was a passenger in my car and observed a car ahead of us in our lane swerve.  We were in the far left EB lane.  When drove through four cars probably including witnesses pulled to the left and another one or 2 cars in the right lane.  We had to weave through the collision scene.  I hope everyone is ok.  Pack your patience.  Like Sully says on KIRO Traffic, someone else is having a worse day than you.  (Parapharased)

