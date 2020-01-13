TOMORROW: Live, work, study, shop/dine in Admiral? This is for you

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Late-night updates; first snow sightings

westseattleblog.com

(Photo by James Bratsanos) 10:07 PM: As of the top of the hour, no snow sightings in West Seattle - mostly overcast, upper 30s. But as the photos show, the clouds that have dropped snow on points north of the city were visible from here before nightfall: (Photo by Trileigh Tucker) Both the National....