TOMORROW: Live, work, study, shop/dine in Admiral? This is for you

Tuesday night, you’re invited to the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s next meeting. The announcement (which you might already have seen in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar):

The Admiral Neighborhood Association’s next meeting is coming up on Tuesday, January 14th from 6:30-8:30pm.

Location: Admiral Congregational UCC, 4320 SW Hill St.

At this month’s meeting:

1. 2020 Census Information and Recruitment; and
2. Admiral Neighborhood 2019 Survey Results.

Come and meet your neighbors and discuss issues and events in our area!

