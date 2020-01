From the WSB inbox:

The Seattle Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is offering scholarships to women who will be 2020 graduates of The Seattle Colleges, including South Seattle College in West Seattle, and continuing on to earn their Bachelor’s degree in WA State.

AAUW works to advance equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Eligibility details and application at: seattle-wa.aauw.net/college-scholarships .