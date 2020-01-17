More West Seattle YMCA news: Meet new executive director Miller

More news from the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) – a new executive director! Here’s the announcement introducing you to Miller:

The YMCA of Greater Seattle is proud to announce that Miller has been named as the Executive Director of the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA. Miller joins the branch with nine years of leadership, operations, and team building experience at the YMCA and in other community organizations.

“Miller is a leader whose vision is guided by the Y’s paramount value of ensuring that all people are welcomed and belong,” says Loria Yeadon, President and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Seattle. “We’re thrilled by the leadership Miller will provide to the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA.”

Miller began their career in 2010 with six years of leadership in the YMCA of Central Ohio and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. During that time, Miller oversaw membership growth, retention strategies, and inclusion initiatives to become an Executive Director providing strategic vision and community engagement for the Rauner Family Y and the West Communities Y. Having designed and delivered a nationwide diversity, equity, and inclusion training program for YMCA branch leadership and key stakeholders, Miller brings specialized training in equity and inclusion, cultural awareness, trauma and conflict resolution, race, gender, LGBTQ+ communities to the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA.

“The Y is like a second home to me,” says Miller. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA team – I look forward to learning more about how we can continue to create a sense of belonging for everyone in our community.”

Founded in the 1920s, the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA serves children and teens throughout the community with programs in eight local schools pioneering new ways to strengthen community foundations. With two locations, the West Seattle & Fauntleroy branch offers a wide variety of fitness, youth, swimming, and community programs for all ages. The Fauntleroy location includes fitness equipment, classes, and youth sports programs. The larger West Seattle facility was expanded and renovated in 2016 providing swimming, family programs, fitness equipment, group exercise classes, and a new healthy eating kitchen. Please join the YMCA of Greater Seattle in welcoming Miller to their new position at the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA.