HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Art Walk of 2020!

6:01 PM: The January 2020 West Seattle Art Walk is happening now, all over the peninsula! First venue we visited is Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Junction, spotlighting artist Jenna Hanson (above) tonight. The Art Walk has officially expanded to Admiral as of this month – more on that here, and more photos later.

6:52 PM: In Admiral, we stopped first at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW):

That’s artist Morgan Smaller and her puppy Vespa. Below, Emily Juarez at Zelda Zonk Consignment (2210 California SW):

The Art Walk is on until “late,” with closing hours differing venue by venue. See the map/venue list in our morning highlight list.