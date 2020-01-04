FOLLOWUP: Rebellyous Foods seeking ‘roommates’ in The Triangle

Two months ago, we reported on Rebellyous Foods‘ move to the West Seattle Triangle, where the startup is producing plant-based “chicken” as well as inventing new production tech, all in hopes of revolutionizing the nugget world. In that story, we mentioned in passing that the space Rebellyous has leased at 4600 37th SW is so vast, they’re open to subleasing some of it; now they’ve formalized the call for “roommates”:

Rebellyous is renting out some of our HQ space for mission-aligned small businesses in search of a place for food production. *Flexible space which includes Cold Storage, Production Area & High Bay Warehouse *Two dock high loading doors *Racking included *Short-term, month to month options

Contact info is in the image above.