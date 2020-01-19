CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Washington

(At left, newly crowned Ms. Wheelchair Washington Kaitlin Skilton)

The photo and report are from Amy:

West Seattle’s own Kaitlin Skilton competed yesterday (Saturday) in the Ms. Wheelchair Washington competition in Mountlake Terrace. Ms. Wheelchair Washington focuses on education and advocacy. Kaitlin spoke about inclusivity.

Kaitlin won, and was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Washington 2020!

Kaitlin is now eligible for Ms. Wheelchair America, and is planning to compete. It will be held in July in Little Rock, Arkansas.