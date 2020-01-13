BIZNOTE: Clinic change

(WSB photo)

That temporary signage is up outside what was the CityMD urgent-care clinic at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW). When it opened a little over two years ago, the clinic signage described New York-founded CityMD as “a partner of CHI Franciscan,” but now the CityMD name has vanished and the clinic is operating solely under Franciscan’s name. We hadn’t heard until a patient tipped us about concerns raised by a recent visit, including staff changes and a lack of phone and printer. Subsequently checking to see if the company had announced any recent changes, we discovered this (Tacoma) News-Tribune story reporting CityMD’s departure from the metro area, as well as its merger last August with a much-larger health-care entity. With another Franciscan clinic barely a block away, we asked the organization if they intend to keep this one open. Through a spokesperson, we received this reply attributed to communications/government affairs vice president Cary Evans: “Our West Seattle urgent care location continues to provide high-quality, convenient urgent care services to the community. The location now operates as Franciscan Urgent Care as we align and unify our services.” The change comes just months after another urgent-care chain expanded into the Junction/Triangle area – ZOOM+care opened last year at 4012 SW Alaska.