Chief Sealth International High School also played basketball at home last night, vs. Lakeside. Here’s how the games turned out: The boys’ varsity won 61-59; girls’ varsity lost 45-27. Next up for both is a visit to Bainbridge Island – the Seahawk boys play there at 7:30 pm Tuesday (January 7th), the girls are there at 7:30 pm Wednesday (January 8th).