West Seattle’s final 2019 Christmas Ship visit

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo. That’s what the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship – aka Spirit of Seattle – looks like by day. He photographed it during its final West Seattle visit of the season, this afternoon at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. You can still catch it at other stops around Puget Sound and Lakes Union and Washington – here’s the schedule. Our reports on its previous 2019 West Seattle visits are here (November 29, Lowman Beach and Alki) and here (November 30, Salty’s on Alki [WSB sponsor]).