WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Charity-benefiting Nightfall needs to scare up some help

It’s just about Halloween season – and we’ve received a request to share with you, from the people behind a West Seattle favorite:

A big ask from Nightfall Charity Haunt for the West Seattle community: we need volunteers to help us open for our 10th anniversary.

For 10 years, Nightfall Charity Haunt (formerly Nightfall Orphanage) has thrilled the West Seattle community, sparking the imagination with wonder and chilling the bones with its shadowy corners. Since we began, we have raised over 5000 lbs of food for West Seattle Food Bank, and over $30,000 for Washington’s National Park Fund.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, our build timeline has been pushed back by roughly 20 days. We are working hard to make up the time, and we’ve even pushed our planned opening date of Oct 3 to October 9th. But we still have a lot of work to do, and we could really use some help. We are looking for volunteers who enjoy arts & crafts-style projects, set decoration, Halloween, theater, or who want to learn how we do things, see behind the scenes, or be part of this cool event. If you are one of those people, or one of the many who have visited us year after year and wanted to be a part of the magic, now is the time.

As many who have visited us for years know, Nightfall is mostly the work of just two people. What started as a few black tents with some cool props and a brief tale about twins who ran a creepy orphanage has grown into a massive, lore-driven story and a home haunt—a home dark-fantasy walk-through attraction experience—frequently rated among the top 3 haunts in Seattle. During that time, we have remained committed to creating an imaginative community event full of wonder and dedicated to supporting our charities, Washington’s National Park Fund and West Seattle Food Bank.

We are primarily looking for volunteers for the weekend of October 3 and 4, but if you can only help a few hours here and there, or have free time on another day, that is welcome as well, and we can always use another set of hands at any time.

Nightfall WILL open on October 9th. But we could really use a hand to make this our best year ever.

Thank you,

The Nightmakers

If you are interested, please contact mr.black@nightfallorphanage.com or text (better than calling) Trish at (310) 384-2691.