West Seattle, Washington

30 Saturday

32℉

HAPPENING NOW: Christmas Ship starts 2019 season with 2 West Seattle stops tonight

November 29, 2019 7:28 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | Seen at sea | West Seattle news

We’re at Lowman Beach Park, first stop of the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship‘s 2019 season. After about 20 minutes of live holiday music for those on board and on shore, the ship – and the boats sailing with it – will head to Alki Beach, with that stop scheduled for 8:10 pm. After tonight, you have two more chances to see and hear this holiday tradition – 8:40 pm tomorrow (Saturday, November 30th), by Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor), and then an afternoon stop on Saturday, December 7th, at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW), 3:05 pm (following a 2 pm visit to Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park). Video later!

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Christmas Ship starts 2019 season with 2 West Seattle stops tonight"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.