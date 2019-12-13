WEEKEND PREVIEW: St. Nicholas Faire’s big change

(WSB photo from 2018 St. Nicholas Faire)
One of this weekend’s big events is the St. Nicholas Faire, a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping event and nonprofit benefit, with one major change this year: It’s happening on Sunday afternoon instead of evening. The Faire is at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, just north of The Junction at 4105 California SW, 1-4 pm Sunday (December 15th). Its central event is a silent auction of a huge variety of custom-made gift baskets with themes including:
Children’s Books
Air Fryer
Children’s Science Gear
Beer & Wine
Gardening
Baked Goods
Seahawks Gear
Olive Oil/Vinegar
Framed Photos
Kitchen Gadgets
Tools
U of W Gear
Holiday Items
Barware
Baking Tools
Storage Containers
Art Supplies
Tea & Coffee Items
Also gift certificates/cards for local businesses. The St. Nicholas Faire has a small admission fee that benefits local nonprofits, and it’s less if you bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. P.S. If you’ll be driving to get there, the church has a big parking lot in back.
