UPDATE: Orcas off Alki!

10:27 AM: During The Whale Trail‘s event Tuesday night (our report is still in progress), local researcher Mark Sears predicted orcas would be back in this area “any day now.” Alki Point resident Gary Jones, who has shared photos here many times over the years, reports a sudden sighting this past hour – and after a period of activity including breaches, they vanished again. They were “moving slowly southbound” and close to this side at the time. If you see them pop up anywhere, let us know!

10:46 AM: Just got a text that they are in view off Alki Beach, in the Starbucks vicinity (Alki/61st).

11:02 AM: Jeff Hogan from Killer Whale Tales confirms orcas off Alki – he has them in view off 63rd/Alki. They’re transient orcas, not southern residents, adds Kersti Muul.