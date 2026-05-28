Community meeting with police, balloon art, theater, music, harvest help, much more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Thanks to Margaret for the photo from South Seattle College Arboretum Sensory Garden)

Here are our highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: What’s next for the West Seattle light rail plan, and the rest of ST3? Today’s board meeting – scheduled for 1:30 to 5 pm, downtown and online – is the next step. Our preview has links with info including how to comment.

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Five Hooks Seafood.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

COMMUNITY MEETING WITH POLICE: This time, the Southwest Precinct Advisory Council meets at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 5-6:30 pm. Bring concerns and questions. Agenda info is in our calendar listing.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

GRIEF IS CRAFTY: 6 pm monthly craft circle for those grieving – our calendar listing has info and registration link. (5446 California SW)

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Or – you can walk! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by The Mrs. Bill Larsens, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

BALLOONS & BOOZE: Monthly beginners’ class in balloon-art-making, hosted by Sizzle the Clown, 7 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Hear new music by Boards of Canada, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

‘MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM’ AT WSHS: The Westside Drama student production of Shakespeare‘s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues at 7:30 pm, performed in the school courtyard – details here. (3000 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm show with The Shvkes, Pink Moss, Boydream, $10 cover, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features BYO Vinyl night starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!