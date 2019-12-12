TONIGHT: West Seattle Art Walk’s holiday edition, Shop Late Thursday, Chief Sealth IHS Prospective Student Night, more…

Before we get too much further into your Thursday, a quick look at some big things happening tonight:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, HOLIDAY EDITION: That’s the map/venue list for tonight’s Art Walk – which also features carolers and Santa Claus! The Art Walk officially starts at 5 pm. Looking for ideas on which venues to visit? Here’s the official preview spotlighting some of the artists and venues! And there’s music – not only The Art of Music featuring Marina Christopher, but also the Silver Belles caroling! Santa Claus will be wandering too. Look for those extra holiday guests after 6 pm in the heart of The Junction – California SW between Oregon and Edmunds – but the Art Walk has stops all over The Junction.

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: In The Junction, this is happening tonight too. Many shops will be open until 9 pm.

Other highlights tonight:

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PROSPECTIVE STUDENT NIGHT: 6-7 pm tonight, Chief Sealth International High School invites prospective students and their families to visit. Here’s the flyer with details:

(2600 SW Thistle)

SHERI ROBERTS GREIMES: Award winning blues singer-songwriter performs at Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. 6-9 pm. (2808 Alki SW)

AVIATION PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – details here. (6000 16th SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 6 pm at Southwest Library, Feliks Banel talks about local weather as explored in his book “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State.” (9010 35th SW)

STUDENT JAZZ: 7 pm concert at Madison Middle School. (3429 45th SW)

LOTS MORE … see the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide.