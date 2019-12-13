Santa, shopping, music, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Grinch sighted on West Seattle tower crane! Photo from Chris @ Compass Construction)

Big ho-ho-holiday weekend begins:

DUWAMISH NATIVE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR RETURNS: Until 5 pm today and again 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday, the Duwamish Longhouse Native Northwest Holiday Gift Fair is back with local vendors and Native artists “showcasing goods including wood carvings, beadwork, drums, prints, paintings, and more.” (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FREE SANTA PHOTOS: Visit Santa at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), 3-6 pm. (4022 SW Alaska)

HAPPY HOUR JAZZ: Maguire & Peters at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 4-6:30 pm. No cover. All ages. Food and beverage specials! (2808 Alki SW)

NIGHT MARKET:West Seattle Winter Night Market, 5-9 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral. More than 20 local artists, makers, and bakers. (2656 42nd SW)

POP-UP:VAIN (WSB sponsor) pop-up jewelry show, 6-9 pm. (4513 California SW)

KAREEM KANDI BAND: Jazz, blues, funk, classical saxophonist and band at Pacific Room on Alki, 7-10 pm. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), monthly showcase. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

ART LOUNGE: Artists 21+ are invited to come to Highland Park Improvement Club, starting at 7 pm, for the chance to work on your project(s) with likeminded spirits. Bar’s open. (1116 SW Holden)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) presents “Head Over Heels: The Musical,” curtain at 7:30 pm. Directed by Mathew Wright. Tickets available here. (4711 California SW)

‘MIRACLE ON 34Th STREET’: Join Twelfth Night Productions for “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play.” 7:30 pm curtain at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern with Runaway Satellites, Star Meets Sea, The Owl Heads. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)