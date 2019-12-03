Memorial planned Friday for John J. Musso, 1919-2019

Family and friends will gather Friday to remember John J. Musso, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

John J. Musso was born on March 23, 1919, in San Pablo, California and passed away on November 27, 2019 in Seattle at the age of 100.

John was the fifth child of Stefano and Dominica Musso. He grew up on a ranch in Richmond, California with his seven siblings, and moved to Seattle at the age of 18 to work for his cousin at the Oberto Sausage Company. He was the company’s third employee. Johnny worked there doing a variety of jobs: from hand tying salami and sausage, to becoming the plant manager.

He served in World War II as a gun crewman in heavy artillery and was honorably discharged. After the war, he returned to Seattle to work for Oberto Sausage Company, where he eventually retired at the age of 92. He met his wife of 51 years, Fay Campagnaro Musso, in West Seattle and married her on January 7, 1950. He was a beloved father to their three children: Gina, Lisa, and Donald Musso. Johnny loved his family above all else and supported them in every way. He, Fay, and their cousins Art and Dorothy Oberto began the annual Oberto Family Reunion 50 years ago to bring the family together and celebrate another year.

Johnny also loved playing and watching sports. Although he enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in everything they did, he especially enjoyed rooting for them as an avid fan at their sporting events. He was a fixture at every meet, match, and game in which they participated.

He is survived by his three children, Gina Musso (Joe James), Lisa Musso McCluskey (the late Brian McCluskey), and Donald Musso; his six grandchildren, Micole Wyman (Kelly), Cia Nipper (Brandon), Nicholas McCluskey (Lee), Bianca, Vincent, and Anthony McCluskey; his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Wyman; and his sisters, Bette Piatanida and Emma Arrington.

He was preceded in death, by his wife, Fay; his brothers, Dominic (Marta) and Steve (Helene) Musso; his sisters, Lucy (John) Giacoletto, Lena Brown, and Marie Hilbauch; his brothers- and sisters-in-law Mario (Betty), and Aldo (Ida) Campagnaro and brother in laws Ambrose Piatanida and Royal Arrington.

A rosary service will be held at Holy Rosary Church at 10:15 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019, with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Kennedy Catholic High School c/o the Development Office: 140 S. 140th St .Burien, WA 98168 or online at: https://www.kennedyhs.org/support-us/donate-today