Lights, art, music, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday!

The weekend’s in view! First, the Friday highlights, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

LAFAYETTE LIGHTS & CRAFT FAIR: Lafayette Elementary Winter Light Festival, second night, 5-7 pm:

You are invited to our Lafayette Winter Light Festival, This is our second light festival (practically a tradition now). (Photo from WSB coverage Thursday night) Come check out our twinkling winter wonderland, designed and built by our students and parent volunteers. This community building event is for all students, their families and friends as well as our entire West Seattle Community. Come sip hot cocoa and enjoy a cookie while taking a stroll in the “snow” through our outdoor light display.

And indoors, also 5-7 pm, the Lafayette Craft Fair & Wrapping Event! (2645 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE’S TASTIEST OPEN HOUSE: Tonight’s the night for the ever-popular Husky Deli Open House, 5 pm-9 pm. (4721 California SW)

ART OPENING AT VAIN: 5-8:30 pm, you’re invited to the opening party at VAIN (WSB sponsor) in The Junction: “Using old growth cedar salvaged from construction site dumpsters, Andy McConnell makes works of art that seek to honor material that once stood as ancient trees in primordial forests.” (4513 California SW)

LIGHTS AND MUSIC: Weekend shows resume tonight for music-synched West Seattle Yuletide, starting around 5 pm – see the updated schedule here. (38th SW between SW Genesee and SW Dakota)

ALEX ASHELY: Singer-songwriter live at Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-6 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

CORNER BAR: 6 pm, the monthly pop-up bar at Highland Park Improvement Club is open to all. (1116 SW Holden)

TREE LIGHTING AND MORE: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & School invite you to “Light Up the Night,” with Christmas caroling, hot chocolate, and of course, lights, including the giant tree at the city’s highest elevation! Bring nonperishable food donations to fill the sleigh in the Walmesley Center. 7 pm. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

2 ORCHESTRAS, 1 FREE CONCERT: West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Wind Symphony & Symphony Orchestra in concert – program details here:

(Photo courtesy WSCO)

7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Admission is FREE; donations appreciated! (2600 SW Thistle)

HOLIDAY BELLS: Bells of the Sound at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor): 7:30 pm – show and ticket details here. (3940 41st SW)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: Still a few tickets for tonight’s performance of the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical – check here. 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: Opening night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play.” 7:30 pm curtain at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

JOHN ‘GREYHOUND’ MAXWELL: Blues musician live at Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 8 pm. Cover info here.

ROCK, POP, JAZZ … with WilloW, Johhny & The Moles, Kristy Smith & The 350s, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WHAT ELSE IS UP? Check in any time with our Event Calendar and/or Holiday Guide!