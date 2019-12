Grab your minions and get to Lafayette Elementary (California/Lander) before 7 pm to enjoy the first night of the Winter Lights Festival! Cute outdoor displays include this pathway lined in lights:

It’ll be open Friday night, 5-7 pm, too. Cookies, cocoa, coffee available too!

P.S. More photos later.And note that Friday night at Lafayette, you’ll also be able to shop the Craft Fair and Book Fair.