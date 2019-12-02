HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS UPDATES: Saturday Night Market and tree lighting, Sunday cocoa-and-coat drive

(WSB photo from 2018 Night Market)

This time of year, it’s never too soon to start planning your next weekend. And this one is big. Two major reasons to be in The Junction both days (in addition to holiday shopping with your local merchants):

SATURDAY – TREE LIGHTING AND NIGHT MARKET: It’s more than a tree lighting – it’s an afternoon/evening full of music and shopping! The Hometown Holidays Night Market starts at 3 pm in the street on SW Alaska by Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW/SW Alaska), where this slate of music-and-more leads up to the 6 pm tree lighting. Here’s the updated schedue:

3:45 pm – Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor)musicians start playing in the market,then walk on stage

Welcome: West Seattle Junction Association’s Lora Radford

Emcee: Brent Amaker

4:20 pm: Endolyne Children’s Choir

4:45 pm: School of Rock West Seattle

5:15 pm: The Not-Its

5:55 pm: Santa Claus and Jack Menashe take the stage

6:00 pm: Lighting the tree

6:05 pm: Ceremony ends but Night Market continues until 7 pm

SUNDAY – COCOA AND COAT DRIVE: During the Farmers’Market, bring coats, hats, scarves, gloves (gently used) to warm up neighbors in need!

10 am-2 pm Sunday, look for the tent and bins at the south end of the Farmers’ Market (California/Alaska), and along with the warm glow of knowing you’ve done something good, enjoy hot cocoa – with whipped cream and sprinkles available.