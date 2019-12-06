HOLIDAY HELP: Giving Tree for teens

Just added to the “Giving Opportunities” section in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:
John L Scott Westwood has teamed up with the Southwest Boys and Girls Club of King County to ensure 100 in need teenagers will have a Happy Holiday.
Join John L Scott Westwood in helping make the holiday season brighter for this often forgotten age group. Visit John L Scott Westwood (2600 SW Barton St., Suite A6), between NOW and December 18. Take a wish from a needy teenager and deliver your unwrapped gift back to John L Scott Westwood, no later than Wednesday, December 19.
Our teenagers have dreamed big; however, we ask that you keep your gift to $40-$75.
The John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor) office is in the Westwood Village breezeway, across from 24 Hour Fitness.
P.S. Got a “giving tree” or other community-giving drive too? Send us the info so we can include it in the Holiday Guide!
| 0 COMMENTS