HOLIDAY HELP: Giving Tree for teens

Just added to the “Giving Opportunities” section in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

John L Scott Westwood has teamed up with the Southwest Boys and Girls Club of King County to ensure 100 in need teenagers will have a Happy Holiday.

Join John L Scott Westwood in helping make the holiday season brighter for this often forgotten age group. Visit John L Scott Westwood (2600 SW Barton St., Suite A6), between NOW and December 18. Take a wish from a needy teenager and deliver your unwrapped gift back to John L Scott Westwood, no later than Wednesday, December 19.

Our teenagers have dreamed big; however, we ask that you keep your gift to $40-$75.