Another chance to shop late! VAIN West Seattle (4513 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open tonight, with a bonus in the boutique tonight – a pop-up with Mary Stone and her jewelry! She sells her unique necklace online as An Occasional Dream; tonight you can meet her and see her creations up close. It’s on until 9 pm, with treats too; besides jewelry, other items you’l find at VAIN range from sassy art to artsy glasses cases to soft scarves.