CHRISTMAS WHALES! Resident orcas in Puget Sound – but now NB

1:24 PM: Thanks to Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail as well as Kersti Muul for the tips – resident orcas from J-Pod should be in view off West Seattle soon – they are southbound off Discovery Park on the north side of Elliott Bay. Donna will be at Constellation Park just south of Alki Point shortly to assist would-be whale-watchers. Let us know if you see the orcas!

1:45 PM: The whales have turned around so you WON’T be seeing them unless you’re north of Elliott Bay. We’ll update if that changes!