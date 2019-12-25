West Seattle, Washington

25 Wednesday

42℉

CHRISTMAS WHALES! Resident orcas in Puget Sound – but now NB

December 25, 2019 1:24 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Whales

1:24 PM: Thanks to Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail as well as Kersti Muul for the tips – resident orcas from J-Pod should be in view off West Seattle soon – they are southbound off Discovery Park on the north side of Elliott Bay. Donna will be at Constellation Park just south of Alki Point shortly to assist would-be whale-watchers. Let us know if you see the orcas!

1:45 PM: The whales have turned around so you WON’T be seeing them unless you’re north of Elliott Bay. We’ll update if that changes!

Share This

No Replies to "CHRISTMAS WHALES! Resident orcas in Puget Sound - but now NB"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.