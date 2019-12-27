West Seattle, Washington

BOOKS: Young readers invited to discuss ‘Little Women’

If you have a young reader in the family who’s reading – or has read – the Louisa May Alcott classic “Little Women” (now the subject of a new movie), here’s a chance to talk about it. Next Thursday (January 2nd), local educator Julia Douthwaite Viglione, Ph.D., is leading a “‘Little Women’ Book Discussion Club” for ages 8+ at Paper Boat Booksellers. It’s free; Dr. Viglione explains, “We will engage in spirited and well-focused discussion of “Little Women” … You will read the book before coming, and you will write down your favorite quotes to share during the discussion.” It’s happening 11 am-12:30 pm next Thursday; Paper Boat is at 6040 California SW.

