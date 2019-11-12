WEDNESDAY: Q&A with your state legislators

As year’s end approaches, so does a new session of the State Legislature. If you have questions or comments for your state legislators, you will find them all in one place tomorrow (Wednesday) night at the 34th District Democrats‘ meeting. You don’t have to be a member to attend – they’re welcoming all community members, 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). Don’t know your legislators, who represent the 34th District, including West Seattle, White Center, Vashon/Maury Islands, and part of Burien? They are State Sen. Joe Nguyen and Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon – all West Seattle residents. P.S. You can send questions in advance – find the link here.