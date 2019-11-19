Washington State Ferries invites you to its first online community meetings

In a time when community meetings are often lightly attended unless something mega-controversial is on the agenda, government agencies keep trying new ways of engagement. Washington State Ferries is testing the waters by hosting its first-ever online public meetings next month. The announcement:

Washington State Ferries is hosting a round of community meetings through a new, online webinar in order to share the latest information and engage people in ferry-served communities from Tacoma to the San Juan Islands.

During two live online community meetings, WSF staff will give a brief presentation with updates about 2019 accomplishments and what is next for implementation of WSF’s Long Range Plan. Online participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments.

“We want to hear from the communities we serve, because they are an essential part of our decision making process here at ferries,” said Amy Scarton, head of Washington State Ferries. “I hope even more of our ferry riders and terminal neighbors weigh in with this exciting new format.”

The first round of WSF’s 2019 community meetings in April and May saw nearly 530 attendees at 10 public meetings, one for each route. With the new webinar format, members of the public can attend and participate in a conversation about ferries from a laptop, desktop, or mobile device.

Registration information

Each meeting will cover the same information and participants will need to register in advance.

1. Those interested in attending can choose between two sessions: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. or Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

2. Registration is available online. Participants must provide a name and valid email address and have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

3. Once registered, participants will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to log in to the webinar.

Meeting materials and recordings will be available online after each meeting.